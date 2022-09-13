Debuts In Louisville On September 19th

ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE will add THE WOODY SHOW to mornings beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th. The PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated show replaces DAVE & MAHONEY in weekday mornings from 6-10a.

"We’re excited to welcome aboard THE WOODY SHOW here in LOUISVILLE and all of KENTUCKIANA on ALT 105.1!" said WGHL PD PHIL (PK) KUKAWINSKI. "It’s undeniable the impact that the show has in the markets they compete in, and we look forward to having that fighting spirit that brings something new and different to AM Drive in LOUISVILLE. No shtick, no fakeness; just a real show with authentic and raw people, giving us that edge we’ve been looking for.”

WOODY added, "I’m always thankful (and shocked) that there are suckers out there who are willing to pick up the show. In this case, that thanks goes to STEVE BEARANCE and PHILLIP KUKAWINSKI, A.K.A. ‘PK the PD,’ at ALT 105.1! I have no doubt that we will be the best show that Alpha airs between the hours of 6 and 10 a.m. in LOUISVILLE on 105.1!"

