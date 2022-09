Gary Cole Is 66 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (9/20) to RCA VP/Pop Promotion JOE DADDIO, former CURB SVP/Pop Promotion and Radio Marketing CHERYL BROZ, CAPITOL's BRIANNA HILL, ALCHEMY RECORDINGS/BMG GM JOE GUZIK, THE FIRM's JON LESHAY, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/WATERTOWN, NY GM DON CRISTI, APEX VP/Programming and Product Development MIKE EDWARDS, QVC’s CAROLYN GRACIE, BUZZNET MEDIA’s BOB PERRY, IMPACT RADIO NETWORKS’ MICHELLE PRICE, former WOOD-A/GRAND RAPIDS Dir. News, Content & Programming PHIL TOWER, artist and air personality MICHELLE VISAGE, WKRQ-WUBE/CINCINNATI PD GROVER COLLINS, PANDISC and STREETBEAT RECORDS Pres. BO CRANE, ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Eastern Region BILL McELVEEN, former KMNB-KZJK/MINNEAPOLIS OM LAUREN MACLEASH, AUDACY Dir./Sales GREG JANOFF, WOGL/PHILADELPHIA's MARILYN RUSSELL, WBAV/CHARLOTTE’s FLY TY, CHERRY CREEK/WENATCHEE, WA OM JERRY RAMSAY, WESTWOOD ONE’s KAIREE BURNOR, WCHI/CHICAGO’s WALTER FLAKUS, and to WZOR/APPLETON, WI JAKE CALGARO.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (9/21), NARIP Pres. TESS TAYLOR, BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, former AUDACY/SACRAMENTO OM and KRXQ PD JOE CALGARO, former UNIVERSAL MOTOWN’s BOB DICKEY, ST. CLAIR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP’s LUPE DELACRUZ, WSB/ATLANTA Sports Dir. ALLEN HUNT, syndicated morning man ROVER, former WDHT/DAYTON's SCOTT SHARP, WOHL 2 WOHL Prod. Pres. ARNIE WOHL, THREE EAGLES/MASON CITY, IA OM JARED ALLEN, AUDACY/LOS ANGELES' PHILLIP HIGGINBOTHAM, B.D. BROADCASTING Pres./GM C.C. MATTHEWS, IN2UNE MUSIC’s JANUARY CLARK, NAB EVP/Strategic Planning/Special Projects STEVE NEWBERRY, former WSFS/MIAMI MD WILL ALTHOFF, WUBB/SAVANNAH PD JAKE THOMSON, and WBUZ/NASHVILLE PD CHRIS ATTICUS.

« see more Net News