Faith Hill Is 55 (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (9/21) to NARIP Pres. TESS TAYLOR, BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, former AUDACY/SACRAMENTO OM and KRXQ PD JOE CALGARO, former UNIVERSAL MOTOWN’s BOB DICKEY, ST. CLAIR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP’s LUPE DELACRUZ, WSB/ATLANTA Sports Dir. ALLEN HUNT, syndicated morning man ROVER, former WDHT/DAYTON's SCOTT SHARP, WOHL 2 WOHL Prod. Pres. ARNIE WOHL, THREE EAGLES/MASON CITY, IA OM JARED ALLEN, AUDACY/LOS ANGELES' PHILLIP HIGGINBOTHAM, B.D. BROADCASTING Pres./GM C.C. MATTHEWS, IN2UNE MUSIC’s JANUARY CLARK, NAB EVP/Strategic Planning/Special Projects STEVE NEWBERRY, former WSFS/MIAMI MD WILL ALTHOFF, WUBB/SAVANNAH PD JAKE THOMSON, and to WBUZ/NASHVILLE PD CHRIS ATTICUS.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (9/22), PANDORA VP/Content & Programming KEVIN STAPLEFORD, BONNEVILLE EVP/Regional Media Operations SCOTT SUTHERLAND, former ENTERCOM/BOSTON and WASHINGTON D.C. SVP/Market Mgr. PHIL ZACHARY, KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO’s RENEL BROOKS-MOON, former WQSH/ALBANY's MARK VANNESS, WYNZ/PORTLAND, ME’s AJ DUKETTE, WXDX/PITTSBURGH's WHIPPING BOY, CURB NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, former WDSY/PITTSBURGH’s JIMMY ROACH, KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS' TRACY TAYLOR, WXRT/CHICAGO's PHIL MANNING, former KVIB/PHOENIX's MINGO MENDOZA, AUDACY Country Content Coordinator RON CHATMAN, WBBM-A/CHICAGO’s CISCO COTTO, radio vet and voicetrack specialist DEAN GOSS, WMAC/MACON Chief Eng. JAMES SANSING, consultant CARSON SCHREIBER, KCSN/LOS ANGELES’ JULIE SLATER, and KUDL/SACRAMENTO’s JORDAN TEKLAY.

« see more Net News