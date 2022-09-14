Sayre and Contreras (Photo: Mike Morgan / NPR)

NPR MUSIC is relaunching its "ALT.LATINO" podcast with a new format and a new co-host. ANAMARIA SAYRE is joining incumbent FELIX CONTRERAS on the weekly show, which will add interviews with "music and guests that appeal to nostalgia and cultural pride," according to NPR's press release. The show is also adding a new TIKTOK page and will return to its takeover of NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" series ("El Tiny") with nine concerts during LATINX HERITAGE MONTH.

"I am so excited about adding ANA to the ALT.LATINO team. Doing a weekly show for 12 years can make one lose a bit of vitality. ANA has it by the truckloads," said CONTRERAS. "Her taste in music has a hint of what her grandmother likes, but she's also super tuned in to what the cousins are listening to at family fiestas. I can't wait for the rest of the ALT.LATINO familia out there to meet her!"

SAYRE added, "FELIX is a legend in the community and a dearest friend. Joining FELIX as co-host of a show with such an impactful legacy is beyond meaningful for myself and my family. Learning more about la cultura through the personal stories of artists who are actively defining it, is an unparalleled experience. I feel lucky to witness the magic.''

