October 25th Release

A book of radio commentaries by the late PREMIERE NETWORKS host RUSH LIMBAUGH will be published next month.

"RADIO'S GREATEST OF ALL TIME," a compilation with an introduction by LIMBAUGH's widow KATHRYN ADAMS LIMBAUGH and a conclusion from brother DAVID LIMBAUGH, will be released OCTOBER 25th by SIMON & SCHUSTER's conservative imprint THRESHOLD EDITIONS. The book will include contributions from former President DONALD TRUMP, FLORIDA Gov. RON DESANTIS, and SUPREME COURT Justice CLARENCE THOMAS.

