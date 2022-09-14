Hansen

PILLAR MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ is moving the syndicated "THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW" from nights to mornings. This move matches sister station WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI, which has had BRANT & SHERRI in the morning for several years.



KRISTEN JAMES has also returned from maternity leave and heads to Middays at STAR 99.1. JAMES and former PD DAVE MOORE, who took the APD/Afternoon gig at Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network based in TUCSON (NET NEWS 7/15/21), previously held down mornings at STAR 99.1.

