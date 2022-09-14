New Flagship

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING hockey is moving to a new radio flagship for the 2022-23 season, leaving iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT/TAMPA to crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE). DAVE MISHKIN and PHIL ESPOSITO will continue to call the games, with GREG LINNELLI returning as studio host; the team, which had its own digital channel at iHEARTRADIO, will air exclusive content on WHPT-HD2.

“As we continue to grow our brand and fan base throughout the state, the LIGHTNING are excited to partner with COX MEDIA GROUP to provide BOLTS fans throughout CENTRAL FLORIDA and beyond, the opportunity to hear all games on 102.5 THE BONE,” said VINIK SPORTS GROUP COO MARK PITTS. “As the exclusive professional TAMPA BAY sports team with COX MEDIA GROUP, we look forward to providing our fans with unfiltered access to all things Lightning, inclusive of our great game broadcasts on THE BONE, sports talk and other new programming across all COX platforms. We’d like to thank (CMG Regional VP) KEITH LAWLESS, (CMG TAMPA VP/Market Mgr.) JASON MEDER and the entire team at COX for their support and look forward to a great partnership that will greatly benefit BOLTS Nation in TAMPA BAY and beyond.”

“Adding the TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING to the market leading line up on 102.5 THE BONE is a perfect fit,” said MEDER. “VINIK SPORTS GROUP’s commitment to the community is the perfect match for those of the COX MEDIA GROUP and we are honored to be partnered with this amazing and winning organization for years to come!”

