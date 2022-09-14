More Investment

DENMARK-based podcast and audiobook subscription platform PODIMO has raised $58.6 million in a funding round led by 83NORTH, HIGHLAND EUROPE, and SABAN VENTUREs, with additional participation from existing investors CHR. AUGUSTINUS FABRIKKER, HEARTCORE, and HEADLINE.

CEO MORTEN STRUNGE said, "Our international expansion is progressing beyond expectations, and we continue to see our growth and content strategy scale efficiently. This funding round sends a clear message that our model is working. As we continue to focus on growing our existing markets and opening new ones, we are also building on our extensive catalog of content. With the current market conditions it’s also important to demonstrate financial sustainability, which is why we are pleased to see our first market turn profitable just 3 years after the launch of PODIMO, with multiple markets on a similar trajectory.”

83NORTH Partner ARNON DINUR said, “We strongly believe in PODIMO becoming the global market leader in spoken-word audio. We led the company’s series A investment in 2020, co-led their Series B in 2021, and would not miss the opportunity to further our investment by co-leading this round.”

HIGHLAND EUROPE Partner FERGAL MULLEN added, “Audio entertainment is rapidly becoming a substantial part of consumers’ time spent on entertainment and media. With PODIMO’s unique local-first approach to creators, combined with a best-in-class app experience, we see their strategy and vision working, fast-tracking them to become a leader in the space.”

