On The Radio

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY volleyball will get some radio exposure this week with the broadcast of two matches on the school's statewide radio network.

The home matches, TONIGHT at 7p (ET) against LOUISVILLE and SUNDAY at 3p (ET) against NEBRASKA, will be called by DICK GABRIEL and LEAH EDMOND and will air on the network's affiliates, including flagship iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLAP-A/LEXINGTON, KY.

