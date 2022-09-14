Benchmark Survey

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and STEVE GOLDSTEIN's AMPLIFI MEDIA are partnering to survey radio groups and stations in order to benchmark local podcast advertising revenue. The results of the "Local Podcast Opportunity" survey will be presented to the RAB Board and will result in a white paper and webinar to help local radio stations develop podcast revenue. The survey is available online here and will be open for four weeks.

"We know that podcast advertising dollars continue to grow and we’re seeing good momentum at the local level, however, we have not been able to size the market up," said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. "By partnering with AMPLIFI MEDIA which has been at the advent and a leader in the podcast space, we hope to be able to provide broadcast radio a benchmark report that can show the growth and opportunities ahead.

"Up to this point, podcasting has been national, but that is changing rapidly as local sports, news, food, and culture podcasts are popping up across the country from major companies and entrepreneurial content creators," said GOLDSTEIN. "Local podcasts are a remarkable opportunity for radio stations to both retain and grow audience. That's why Amplifi partnered with RAB to field the first survey examining what's happening with commercial radio and local podcasts. It is a landmark study with tremendous implications."

