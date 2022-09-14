Growing Roster

Two existing podcasts are joining the roster at CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST. The shows being added to the lineup are pop culture nostalgia podcast "EVERYTHING 80S," created and hosted by JAMIE LOGIE, and "CANADIAN HISTORY EHX," created and hosted by history buff CRAIG BAIRD.

“What unites all CURIOUSCAST podcasts is great storytelling and we are excited to welcome these two dynamic voices to our lineup,” said CORUS Dir./Streaming and Podcasting CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE. "We know our listeners love history and we’re committed to delivering them exciting new shows like EVERYTHING 80S and CANADIAN HISTORY EHX.”

“I am beyond thrilled join the CURIOUSCAST family to share my love of the 1980s and all its pop culture and historical greatness,” said LOGIE . “I love that CURIOUSCAST is not only home to some of the top podcasts, but that they are Canadian, too. Despite being such a growing and influential podcast network, there is a close-knit and personal quality to CURIOUSCAST as they continue to open us up to new ideas, insights, and entertainment.”

“My main goal with CANADIAN HISTORY EHX is to show that Canadian history is not boring,” said BAIRD. “From daredevils jumping over ONTARIO’s SAINT LAWRENCE RIVER in a rocket-powered car, to margarine bootleggers in NEWFOUNDLAND, to our amazing Indigenous history, I want to cover as much as possible. I am excited to join the CURIOUSCAST podcasting team.”

