Metaverse Stuff

iHEARTMEDIA has established a virtual location on ROBLOX, another addition to the company's metaverse activities. The virtual space, "iHEARTLAND," includes branded spaces like the STATE FARM Neighborhood "featuring Jake from STATE FARM" and the INTEL House of Wonder. The site is launching with a video performance by LAUV on FRIDAY (9/16) at 7p (ET) and an album release party with CHARLIE PUTH on OCTOBER 7th.

“We’re always looking for more ways to connect with our audience and provide the kind of unique experiences only iHEARTMEDIA can offer, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the metaverse by opening iHEARTLAND on Roblox,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROIP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “Our scale and reach across all forms of entertainment give iHeart an elite position to bring the hottest artists, freshest music and biggest podcasts to Roblox. iHEARTLAND on ROBLOX is set to blow all expectations away.”

“I’m so excited to be the first artist to perform at iHEARTLAND’s STATE FARM Park on ROBLOX and can’t wait to share this unique experience with my fans,” said LAUV. “It’s my first concert in the metaverse so hope you all enjoy it as much as I did performing.”

“We are excited to bring Jake to the ROBLOX metaverse -- we have integrated him in virtual worlds as an avatar before with other initiatives and younger generations have interacted positively with him, so we knew this was a natural next step,” said STATE FARM VP/Marketing ALYSON GRIFFIN. “Our transition to ROBLOX is aligned with our strategy to generate future demand by showing up in new places. We saw this collaboration with iHeartMedia as a great opportunity to reach younger generations through music and experiential opportunities and continue showing up as your good neighbor in the metaverse.”

“INTEL is all for innovation, excitement and changing the world in wonderful and awe-inspiring ways,” said INTEL VP/Brand, Creative & Media JOHN COYNE. “We look to bring this to life in iHEARTLAND by empowering users in such a unique and thrilling fashion with the incorporation of the House of Wonder. It’s an absolute pleasure to partner with iHEARTMEDIA here to inspire the next generation, and be a catalyst for their innovative and imaginative minds; and to do it in the metaverse of all places? How wonderful is that?”

