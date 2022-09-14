Roberton

IAMSOUND founder NIKI ROBERTON has joined RCA RECORDS as SVP/Creative.

ROBERTON, who founded IAMSOUND as a label in 2007 and developed it into an agency and artist management firm, will head a team working in tandem with EVP/Visual Content Production CAMILLE YORRICK and her music video and visual content production team. She will be working out of the label's LOS ANGELES headquarters.

