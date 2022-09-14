ROBERT “HOLLYWOOD” RHODES, voice of MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WITH PEYTON & ELI, adds branding/voiceover duties for ABC AUDIO's syndicated midday and PM drive DÉJÀ VU SHOW.

ROBERT RHODES is exclusively represented for radio imaging by HOSS and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP - hoss@hossmgmt.com - (646) 300-0037. Click here to check out Robert Rhodes!

Affiliate information for THE DÉJÀ VU show is available via - https://abcaudio.com/the-deja-vu-show/

