100 Years

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WSYR-A-F/SYRACUSE celebrates the 100th anniversary of its AM signal on THURSDAY (9/15) with a proclamation from SYRACUSE Mayor BEN WALSH and the opening of an “online museum” of the station’s history. The station signed on as WMAC on SEPTEMBER 15, 1922; it merged with WSYR on OCTOBER 31, 1930 with dual call letters (WSYR-WMAC, later WSYR-WSYU), eventually becoming simply WSYR in 1940. An FM simulcast started in 2011.

“From its earliest days, NEWS RADIO 570 WSYR has been an integral part of this community,” said iHEARTMEDIA UPSTATE NEW YORK Pres. ROBERT J. MORGAN. “Generations of Central New Yorkers have depended on NEWS RADIO 570 WSYR for relevant, accurate and up to the minute coverage of the topics that matter most to the local community. We intend to build on this legacy in the next 100 years and will always be here with news, conversation, and companionship in times of crisis and celebration.”

