Lovato (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

CNN is reporting DEMI LOVATO's current tour HOLY FVCK will be her last. The singer made the announcement on her INSTAGRAM account stating, "I'm so f***ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

The tour kicked off a month ago in DES MOINES. LOVATO then went on to SOUTH AMERICA, and was most recently in SANTIAGO, CHILE. The remainder of her tour will be in the U.S. and will go on.

LOVATO added, "Gonna power thru it for you guys, I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!"

