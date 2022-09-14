Thursday September 15th

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY’s KELLEIGH BANNEN and TY BENTLI will host a live radio special on THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15th, from 10a to 12p (CT) in conjunction with AMERICANAFEST, taking place in NASHVILLE this week. The special will celebrate the wide range of artists making up today’s Americana music genre.

During the two-hour show, fans will hear from LORI McKENNA, MIKO MARKS, JIM LAUDERDALE, 49 WINCHESTER, TROUSDALE, JADE BIRD, HAYES CARLL, MIKO MARKS, LUKAS NELSON, SIERRA FERRELL and more. They'll talk about what they love about Americana and share the artists who influenced them and the artists they believe are leading the new generation.

Click here to tune in.

