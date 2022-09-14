Powell

R&B singer JESSE POWELL passed away this morning (9/14) in his LOS ANGELES home at the age of 51.

His sisters TRINA and TAMARA POWELL posted on social media, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle JESSE POWELL. He passed away peacefully in his LOS ANGELES home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. JESSE loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him."

POWELL is best remembered for the song “You” originally released in 1996 and it peaked at #2 on the R&B charts.

