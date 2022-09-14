Winner

The GREAT LAKES NEWS COLLABORATIVE, the public media news cooperative comprised of MICHIGAN RADIO, BRIDGE MICHIGAN, CIRCLE OF BLUE, and GREAT LAKES NOW at PBS affiliate WTVS-TV/DETROIT, is one of the 2022 recipients of the U.S. WATER ALLIANCE's U.S. WATER PRIZE. The news collaborative won in the category of Outstanding One Water Communication for its "Water's True Cost" series, described by the ALLIANCE as “a slate of excellent and comprehensive coverage of water issues in the Great Lakes... these journalists are effectively driving the public conversation around water, the environment, and affordability.”

“With increasing water pressures on communities, the time is now for One Water leaders to be recognized for their inspiring, innovative, and scalable work on One Water solutions,” said ALLIANCE CEO MAMI HARA. “This year’s winners were selected from a very impressive slate of nominees. It’s incredible to see how One Water is being expressed across sectors to ensure a sustainable water future for all.”

ALLIANCE Board Chair OJ MCFOY said, “We want to thank our U.S. WATER PRIZE winners and applicants for envisioning a sustainable water future for our country and undertaking the hard work to make it happen. We are excited to honor our impressive slate of diverse winners this year.”

The other winners included the City and County of HONOLULU, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC/WILLINGBORO MUNICIPAL UTILITIES AUTHORITY, HEALTHY COMMUNITY SERVICES, JORDAN LAKE ONE WATER, WISCONSIN Gov. TONY EVERS, the PHILADELPHIA WATER DEPT.'s MAURA JARVIS, and artist JOURDAN IMANI KEITH.

