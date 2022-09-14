Berry

DAVID "BUBBA" BERRY has joined RECORDS NASHVILLE as Sr. Dir./National Promotion. Also, JAMICE JENNINGS has been elevated to Sr. Dir./NationalPromotion & Commercial Strategy. JENNINGS joined the label as co-head of promotion in 2020 (NET NEWS 9/21/20).

With previous experience at SONY NASHVILLE, GIANT/REPRISE, ATLANTIC RECORDS and more, BERRY brings more than 30 years of experience in the music industry. He departed ARISTA NASHVILLE, where he had been Mgr./Northeast Regional Promotion, in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/30).

"I love our RECORDS NASHVILLE team, thus I am extremely excited to assist RECORDS NASHVILLE'S overall commercial strategy as well as continue to expand our reach across the nation on Country radio," said JENNINGS. "The future of this label is exciting."

"I am ecstatic to be joining RECORDS NASHVILLE and to work alongside the legendary BARRY WEISS and his team," said BERRY. "My goal is to help bring the music of our artists to the audience that I have worked alongside for over 30 years and to make sure Country radio has a direct line to the amazing music coming out of RECORDS NASHVILLE."

Both report to JOSH EASLER, EVP/Promotion & Commercial Strategy, who said, “I’m beyond thrilled to reunite with BUBBA and add him to our team, and to formally include commercial strategy to JAMICE’s role. Both of them bring tremendous skill sets to help navigate the ever-changing world that is music promotion.”

