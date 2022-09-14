-
Final Shows Announced For NY’s 2022 City Parks SummerStage
by Jeff McKay
September 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
The CAPITOL ONE CITY PARKS FOUNDATION SUMMERSTAGE will continue shows through OCT. 1st in NEW YORK CITY’s CENTRAL PARK, with shows including SKIP MARLEY and WILLIE NELSON.
Date
Time
Artists
Park
Type of Show
Fri, Sep 16
6:00 PM
DOTS Featuring KENNY BEATS & FRIENDS
CENTRAL PARK
Benefit
Tue, Sep 20
6:00 PM
WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY / CHARLEY CROCKETT
CENTRAL PARK
Benefit
Wed, Sep 21
6:30 PM
CAAMP LAVANDER DAYS TOUR with Special Guests CUT WORMS and SPEAKING SUNS
CENTRAL PARK
Benefit
Mon, Sep 26
7:00 PM
SKIP MARLEY / MARZZ / MANNYWELLZ / DJ NORIE
CENTRAL PARK
Free
Tue, Sep 27
6:00 PM
Livestream of the METROPOLITAN OPERA's Opening Night Performance of “MEDEA”
MARCUS GARVEY PARK
Free
Sat, Oct 1
7:00 PM
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
CENTRAL PARK
Benefit
There’s information on SUMMERSTAGE and tickets here.