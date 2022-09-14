Adding Miami

HOPE MEDIA GROUP says it is planning to purchase CALVARY CHAPEL Christian WLFE (Life FM)/MIAMI, with plans for it to serve as the SOUTH FLORIDA outlet of “VIDA UNIDA,” HMG’s Spanish-language format, whose flagship is HOPE MEDIA GROUP Spanish KHVU/HOUSTON.

HOPE MEDIA GROUP President/CEO JOE PAULO said, “With over 1.5 million Spanish-speakers in the HOUSTON region, we’ve had a heart to engage this group with a music format. But, we always believed HOUSTON would serve as a launchpad to reach other cities in the same way. MIAMI represents an exceptional opportunity for us to encourage this community to love JESUS, serve others and spread hope.”

VIDA UNIDA’s Morning Show Co-host MYRKA DELLANOS said, “It’s an honor to bring a message of hope and restoration to our Latino audience in so many new cities. With Spanish-speakers making up more than half of the population in the MIAMI area, the addition of a MIAMI station will significantly increase VIDA UNIDA’s impact.”

« see more Net News