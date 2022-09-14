The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) and sponsors THE BLUEBIRD CAFE and CMT have announced details for their 23rd annual Song Contest.

The winner of the song category receives a one-on-one mentor session with WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist BLANCO BROWN. The lyric category winner will be mentored by hit songwriter, artist and SONGS & DAUGHTERS label head NICOLLE GAYLON.

Beginning OCTOBER 1st, songwriters can submit their songs and lyrics. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000, a one-year single songwriting contract with ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, an American Dream Series TAYLOR guitar, tickets to the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, a BOSE portable sound system and a three-day trip to NASHVILLE.

For submission details, a full list of prizes and contest rules, go here. Winners will be selected in FEBRUARY, 2023.

