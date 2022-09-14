McVey (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of industry veteran, artist manager, booking agent, publicist, musician and producer DICK McVEY, who died peacefully this morning (9/14), according to a FACEBOOK post from his wife, CHARMAINE.

McVEY's varied and interesting career included doing publicity for GEORGE JONES, working as NASHVILLE Bureau Chief for PERFORMANCE magazine, founding PR firm ALL STAR PUBLICITY, playing bass guitar in Country artist HOLLY DUNN's band, hosting a weekly radio show on his hometown radio station, WPMW/MULLENS, WV, and publishing "DICK McVEY’s MUSICIAN’s REFERRAL SERVICE" for 27 years (also known around NASHVILLE as "THE LIST"), among many other endeavors. Read his full bio here.

His wife wrote "This is the saddest post I have ever had to make. My husband has gone home to be with our Lord ... His five kids have lost their dad, and his sister has lost her little brother. I am lost at this moment and would ask for your prayers. I will update you all when I can."

« see more Net News