Dominique Sanders

PRESCRIPTION SONGS has signed LINEAR MANAGEMENT client DOMINIQUE SANDERS to a worldwide publishing deal with the independent publishing company.

SANDERS is known for many of TECH9’s biggest hits and collaborations with NIPSEY HUSSLE, LOGAN RICHARDSON, JIDENNA, JAY STONE, THE GAME, JAY PRINCE, DR. DRE,LESLIE ODOM JR. SK8, JEREMIH, SNOOP DOGG and BOYZ II MEN. SANDERS also produced and co-wrote “Run It Down” by JAY PRINCE (which landed a major sync in the NBA 2K20 video game) and also produced the recent single from CHANCE THE RAPPER, “Wraith” ft. VIC MENSA & SMOKO ONO.

PRESCRIPTION SONGS A&R executive CHRIS MARTIGNAGO commented, “Working with someone who has the drive, hustle and love of the process that DOM possesses brings the best out of people. This partnership is a special one and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with DOM and his amazing team on more incredible songs that the world needs to hear.”

LINEAR MANAGEMENT founder KELLE MUSGRAVE GLANZBERGH added, “First, I have watched CHRIS MARTIGNAGO operate over the years and constantly marveled at his ability to match talent with talent. As a longtime fan of the RX roster. I felt that we struck gold with their forward thinking approach to the creative process. They have a solid vision for nurturing their writers that is truly unique and effective and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of this warm and inclusive family.”

Added SANDERS, “I signed with PRESCRIPTION mainly because I could tell the work ethic was unmatched and higher than most other companies that I know. Everyone is super energetic, willing to get in, be connected for work, get sessions going and keep things rolling. On top of that, I signed with PRESCRIPTION because it felt like a big family versus just a company, especially once I met CHRIS, who brought me in. Everyone welcomed me as if it was a family and felt like we all shared the same goal of making awesome records together. PRESCRIPTION felt like a great place to take my career to the next level and I am incredibly excited to be entering this partnership."





(Left to Right) Chris Martignago (Prescription Songs), Cameron Kooklanfar (Prescription Songs), Dominique Sanders, Eddie Fourcell (Prescription Songs) and Kelle Musgrave Glanzbergh (Linear Management)





