PROMOSUITE has promoted NIA ADDISON to the newly created position of Customer Success & Renewal Contract Manager, in which she will manage the contract renewal process in collaboration with the company's sales and customer success teams.

ADDISON will also continue to work directly with customers to ensure their success utilizing PROMOTSUITE NEXT, PROMOSUITE MAIL and the new PROMOSUITEPLUS workflow platform which includes PROMOSUITE DIGITAL and PRODUCTION.

She began her career in the tech start-up world focused on user experience and services through the luxury spa, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness apps, prior to joining PROMOSUITE in JANUARY 2016.

Commented ADDISON, "PROMOSUITE has been my home for over six years now and I couldn't imagine being anywhere else. [CEO] ROCCO [MACRI] and [CTO] CHRIS' [BUNGO] vision and leadership has given me the opportunity to experience and explore new possibilities for my career. I'm excited to jump into this new role and continue working with all our amazing clients."

Added PROMOSUITE's MACRI, "We have been constantly impressed with NIA's performance and ability to super serve our partners. Her energy, positivity and hard work are inspiring, and we look forward to watching her succeed in this new position."

