KFBK News Radio Centennial Celebration

iHEARTMEDIA News KFBK/SACRAMENTO is marking 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on SEPTEMBER 17th, 1922 all week long.

Signing on less than two years after the very first U.S. radio station, KFBK NEWS RADIO was first licensed to the KIMBALL-UPSON department store, which sold radios. The station’s first broadcast that SUNDAY evening began at 8p with “Song Of The East,” played on the piano by a local musician. Additional songs and local news announcements followed to complete the evening’s first-ever radio broadcast. KFBK NEWS RADIO has been a springboard for talent who would go on to become nationally famous, including RUSH LIMBAUGH and TOM SULLIVAN.

During this 100-year week celebration, KFBK will feature rare historic audio highlights. In addition, a published timeline of the station’s history, rare photos, audio, video, and special podcasts, from the last 100 years. Listeners and fans can visit KFBK100Years.com to see the published timeline.

Said iHEARTMEDIA SACRAMENTO Market President SARA McCLURE, “One hundred consecutive years of informing NORTHERN CALIFORNIA is a remarkable accomplishment, part of the enduring legacy that is KFBK. I’m proud to be part of this organization at this point in time and grateful to be sharing it with the talented team of people who make KFBK NEWS RADIO what it is today!”

KFBK NEWS RAIDO PD BILL WHITE adds, “The founding principle of KFBK NEWS RADIO remains the same today as it did in 1922, to provide relevant local news and information. Through the generations, KFBK’s team of talented news anchors, reporters, and talk hosts continues to proudly uphold that mission, to serve the listeners of SACRAMENTO and NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

iHEARTMEDIA SACRAMENTO will present a KFBK CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION EVENT on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st. The celebration will be hosted by JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY from "The ARMSTRONG and GETTY Show" (from sister station KTSE TALK 650). There will be featured appearances by current KFBK on-air talent including CRISTINA MENDONSA, SAM SHANE, TOM SULLIVAN KITTY O'NEAL, JOHN McGUINNESS, PAT WALSH and many KFBK alumni. Tickets are on sale now at KFBK100Years.com and EventBrite.com.

« see more Net News