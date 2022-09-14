KFBK News Radio Centennial Celebration

The AM side of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFBK-A-F/SACRAMENTO will reach its 100th birfhday on SATURDAY (9/17) and will air a weeklong celebration to mark the occasion. The station signed on SEPTEMBER 17, 1922 and has been a launching pad for national talent including RUSH LIMBAUGH and TOM SULLIVAN. The celebration will feature archival audio, plus a station history section on a special KFBK100Years.com website and a live event next FRIDAY (9/21) hosted by sister News-Talk KSTE-A and syndicated hosts JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY, with current and former KFBK air talent on hand.

“One hundred consecutive years of informing NORTHERN CALIFORNOA is a remarkable accomplishment, part of the enduring legacy that is KFBK,” said Market Pres. SARA MCCLURE. “I’m proud to be part of this organization at this point in time and grateful to be sharing it with the talented team of people who make KFBK NEWS RADIO what it is today!”

PD BILL WHITE added, “The founding principle of KFBK News Radio remains the same today as it did in 1922, to provide relevant local news and information. Through the generations, KFBK’s team of talented news anchors, reporters, and talk hosts continues to proudly uphold that mission, to serve the listeners of SACRAMENTO and NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

