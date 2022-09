Serena Williams Is 41 (Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (9/26) to ALL ACCESS and JMK Marketing’s JOHN KILGO, KMVQ/SAN FRANCISCO PD “JAZZY” JIM ARCHER, EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS Market Pres. TAJA GRAHAM, former SPOTIFY Head Of Christian Music JOHN BUTLER, TOTAL TRAFFIC/WASHINGTON D.C.’s JERRY BOOTH, WKDF-WGFX-TITANS RADIO NETWORK/NASHVILLE OM DAVE KELLY, WMGK/PHILADELPHIA APD/MD NANCY PALUMBO, KASE/AUSTIN’s ROB MASON, MUSICMASTER/A-WARE SOFTWARE’s SCOTT WIRT, WORD-A/WYRD-A/GREENVILLE, NC's GREG MCKINNEY, WVAQ/CHARLESTON, WV PD JASON KNIGHT, WDAI/MYRTLE BEACH, SC and WYNN/FLORENCE, SC PD MIKE “BIG MIKE” BELL, TEN: THE ENTHUSIAST NETWORKS’ MIKE KARSTING, KUPL/PORTLAND’s JENN HAYS, EZ VOICES’ PAUL “UNCLE PAULY” MCDANIEL, CMG/MIAMI Dir./Sales ANGELINA ROSARIO, and to KMGA/ALBUQUERQUE’s DOUG DUROCHER.

Celebrating Birthdays on TUESDAY (9/27), GERSH AGENCY’s LIZ POKORA-SADOWSKY, AUDACY VP/AC Programming and AUDACY/AUSTIN VP/Programming NIKKI NITE, KMXB/LAS VEGAS PD J. LOVE, REGIONAL MEDIA Rock Formats Dir. & Real Alternative Radio Host DAVE LEVORA, KRVO/KALISPELL, MT's MARK RADWAY, WIND-UP’s MARNI BLECKLEY, KFKF/KANSAS CITY's DALE CARTER, WDCG-WRDU-WRSN-WTRG/RALEIGH Creative Services Dir. JEFF HAYES, former SAGA COO WARREN LADA, WXKC and WXKC-HD2/ERIE, PA PD VINNY MARINO, former KYSR/LOS ANGELES' TOM MITCHELL, OCALA BROADCASTING SVP/GM JIM ROBERTSON, syndicated talk host MIKE SAVAGE, SAGA Dir./Interactive Media JEFF VETTRUS, HARRY SCHWARTZ PROMOTIONS' HARRY SCHWARTZ, former KPLN/SAN DIEGO PD TODD LITTLE, former WSTR/ATLANTA MD HEATHER BRANCH, INSTAGRAM Entertainment Partnerships Mgr. CLAUDINE CAZIAN, PEARL RECORDS’ HILARY HOOVER, former KFMA/TUCSON’s EMIL RICHARDSON, WALR/ATLANTA’s ART TERRELL, and CRS’ BROOKE SANDERS.

« see more Net News