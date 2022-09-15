Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER aired a 12-hour "Wishathon" for the benefit of MAKE-A-WISH WESTERN NEW YORK, raising over $30,000 for the charity.

The event aired on BROTHER WEASE's morning show, the DITULLIO AND MORAN midday show, and the RIZZO & JEFF afternoon show, all of which aired live from EASTVIEW MALL. Crosstown ABC affiliate WHAM-TV co-sponsored the event.

SVPP Tias Schuster, Engineer Mike Hanna, Jeff Daly, Rizzo Deaver, and PD Dominic Zaccagnini flank Make-a-Wish staffers

