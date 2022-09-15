-
WAIO (Radio 95.5)/Rochester 'Wishathon' Raises Funds For Make-A-Wish
by Perry Michael Simon
September 15, 2022 at 5:02 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER aired a 12-hour "Wishathon" for the benefit of MAKE-A-WISH WESTERN NEW YORK, raising over $30,000 for the charity.
The event aired on BROTHER WEASE's morning show, the DITULLIO AND MORAN midday show, and the RIZZO & JEFF afternoon show, all of which aired live from EASTVIEW MALL. Crosstown ABC affiliate WHAM-TV co-sponsored the event.