Purtan (Photo: WTVS)

A documentary on longtime DETROIT radio personality DICK PURTAN will air on DETROIT EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION FOUNDATION PBS affiliate WTVS-TV (DETROIT PUBLIC TV)/DETROIT TONIGHT (9/15).

"DETROIT REMEMBER WHEN: A TRIBUTE TO DICK PURTAN," compiling video and audio from PURTAN's 45 years on local radio at WKNR-A, WXYZ-A, CKLW-A, and WOMC, will air 9-11p (ET) TONIGHT. The "DETROIT REMEMBER WHEN" series of documentaries previously profiled J.P. MCCARTHY and ROBIN SEYMOUR.

