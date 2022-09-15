Russell

JIM RUSSELL, the public radio journalist who created public radio's MARKETPLACE, died TUESDAY (9/13) at 76.

RUSSELL started his career at WPIK-A (now WTNT-A)/ALEXANDRIA, VA and worked at WAVA-A-F/WASHINGTON before joining UPI as INDOCHINA Bureau Chief in 1967. He moved to NPR in 1971 as a correspondent and Exec. Producer of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," then served as VP/Station Dir. at TWIN CITIES PUBLIC TELEVISION (PBS affiliates KTCA-TV and KTCI-TV/MINNEAPOLIS) in 1978-88. He created MARKETPLACE at USC RADIO in 1988 and was the business show's SVP/GM and Exec. Producer through 2006 while also leading program development for parent AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA in 2001-06. He consulted radio and TV stations from 1995 through his passing.

On "MARKETPLACE" WEDNESDAY, host KAI RYSSDAL offered a tribute to RUSSELL, noting that although RUSSELL had a long and illustrious career, "MARKETPLACE is what he's going to be remembered for"; he credited the show's style and approach to RUSSELL, adding, "He could be cantankerous, JIM RUSSELL could, and he knew that, but he knew his job, too: to find the people to put on the air to tell the stories of this economy in ways that make people pay attention."

