New Deal

Asset management company HARBOURVIEW EQUITY PARTNERS has acquired the publisher share of select FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE songs from BIG LOUD MOUNTAIN MUSIC. Financial terms were not disclosed.

NASHVILLE-based independent publisher BIG LOUD MOUNTAIN was a key player in launching the duo's career. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, which recorded for BMLG RECORDS, recently played its last show together and its two members have embarked on solo careers.

Since launching nine months ago with a focus on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HARBOURVIEW has acquired nearly 40 catalogs, including those of Country stars BRAD PAISLEY and LADY A (NET NEWS 7/26).

