Cannon

Syndicated radio host and host of FOX's THE MASKED SINGER, NICK CANNON, and model LANISHA COLE are celebrating the birth of a daughter, ONYX, CANNON's ninth child. ONYX is COLE's first child.

In AUGUST, CANNON announced that he and BRITTANY BELL were expecting their third child. (NET NEWS 8/25) In JULY, CANNON and BRE TIESI shared news of the birth of their son, LEGENDARY (NET NEWS 7/26).

CANNON, who also hosts shows on AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES, is set to host the 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS on OCTOBER 19th in NEW YORK.

PEOPLE has more on CANNON and baby ONYX.





