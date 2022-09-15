Coleman, Stevens

iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK has promoted News Dir. ANDREA COLEMAN to VP/News Operations and anchor/reporter MIKE STEVENS to the new position of Managing Editor. COLEMAN fills the position that had previously been filled by the late TANITA MYERS, who passed away earlier this year.

“A major part of TANITA MYERS’ legacy at the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK will forever be the incredible depth of talent she hired. Following her passing, ANDREA and MIKE not only helped us to continue her work but have built upon this foundation,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “It only felt natural to elevate both to these leadership positions and trust them to continue bringing BIN to new heights. I am excited to see two of our best journalists advance into these new roles, and I am confident we will continue to grow under their leadership.”

