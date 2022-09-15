Milestone

RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS, the syndication arm of RED APPLE MEDIA, owner of News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK, has reached the 100 affiliate mark for its roster of syndicated shows. The syndication operation launched in FEBRUARY.

CEO and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “RED APPLE’s ‘common sense’ talk network is in high demand. Based on our success in NEW YORK, stations all over the country immediately showed interest in carrying our programming. We are very pleased that our ‘common sense’ approach presented by some of the most recognizable and talented hosts in the country is achieving success in the affiliates’ markets.”

« see more Net News