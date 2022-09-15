Coming October 11th

HELLO SUNSHINE's THE HOME EDIT lifestyle brand is launching a new podcast with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT hosted by THE HOME EDIT founders CLEA SHEARER and JOANNA TEPLIN. "BEST FRIEND ENERGY" is a weekly show debuting OCTOBER 11th.

“We are so excited to launch our first podcast and give listeners insight into conversations we always have as best friends and business partners,” said SHEARER and TEPLIN in a joint press release statement. “Our spaces may be perfect, but our lives certainly are not, so together we will laugh about things that go wrong and cherish any win, big or small.”

