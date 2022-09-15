Rodriguez (Photo: RJ Lewis) ; Palmerton (Photo: Grady Brannan)

The WASSERMAN agency has named former MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Dir./Hard Goods MARISELA RODRIGUEZ as VP/Brand Creation & Licensing and LIVE NATION VP/Business Development TODD PALMERTON as VP/Event Creation & Management. RODRIGUEZ is based in BROOKLYN and PALMERTOn in the SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA.

COO/EVP/Talent JASON RANNE said that the new hires "expand and strengthen our industry-best service offerings to sports talent clients and music artists, each bringing decades of high-level experience and proven work in the sports, entertainment, and marketing spaces.”

SVP/Operations, Music JOE ROSENBERG said, “MARISELA’s history of success with building and licensing brands will strengthen our ability to create these types of opportunities for our clients, and TODD’s extensive experience creating events with strong intellectual property value will help our clients create and own special live experiences to engage their fans.”

“WASSERMAN’s roster of athletes and artists is diverse, expansive, and rich with opportunities to creatively strategize in regard to consumer products on a global scale,” said RODRIGUEZ, who worked as Dir./Toys & Games at NICKELODEON before joining MLB in 2017. “My background in entertainment and consumer products is an organic fit and perfect match with the sports clients and music artists who are part of the WASSERMAN family. I’m thrilled to join Team WASS, and excited to get started.”

“I look forward to working hand in glove with my colleagues to bring sports and music together through innovative events that build commerce for our talent clients and raise awareness for WASSERMAN’s differentiating approach to the business,” said PALMERTON, a former Sr. Global Dir. of Live Music for RED BULL . “Rarely do you find a company that puts its clients above everything, while maintaining values that celebrate progress and that rewards its employees for driving innovation and pushing culture forward.”

