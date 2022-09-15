Adeleke (Photo: John Gress Media Inc / Shutterstock.com)

As his feature film "UNEXPECTED REDEMPTION" approaches its SEPTEMBER 30th release, actor/writer/director REMI ADELEKE has inked a two-podcast deal with TENDERFOOT TV with one based on the true crime story inspiring the movie.

ADELEKE will create and host "THE UNEXPECTED PODCAST," telling stories of human trafficking that form the basis for his movie thriller and for the short film "THE UNEXPECTED" that preceded the feature-length version, and a scripted fictional podcast based on true events, "B1 BUTCHER," on the hunt for a serial killer in AFRICA, co-produced with LIGHTS OUT's JOHN DRYDEN and BRETT NEICHIN. The podcasts are set for 2023 launches.

ADELEKE said, "Human trafficking is the fastest growing illegal enterprise in the world, and organ harvesting is one of the ugliest forms and least reported on. There are more people enslaved around the world today than any other time in human history. And, as a descendent of slaves on my mother’s side, I felt it would be a travesty for me to not use my background and real-world experiences to expose this evil."

“It's been a great experience to work with REMI to develop content with a larger purpose in mind," said TENDERFOOT TV Pres. DONALD ALBRIGHT. “He is diving into a plethora of important topics from sex trafficking and organ harvesting to forced labor, all of which are more relevant than ever in today’s landscape.”

