WTJK's New Identity

GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES has moved the Sports format of WTJK (FOX SPORTS JACKSON)/JACKSON, TN to an AM-translator combo via WJPJ-A-W260BA, which drops its Country format, and has launched a Regional Mexican format on WTJK as LA PODEROSA 105.3 FM. LA PODEROSA will air UNIVISION's EL BUENO, LA MALA Y EL FEO morning show and the local "ROGELIO AND ELVIA LIVE" 9-11a (CT) weekdays, with a replay of the latter show in afternoons and UNIVISION programming filling out the schedule.

“We are proud of the addition of LA PODEROSA in that this is part of JACKSON’s history as the first Latino radio station, and that we are providing a voice for upward of 30,000 Latinos in our listening area,” said Corporate Dir. TIM NOVEMBER. “We will be able to provide information on resources which help those in need and serve as a way for small business owners in the Latino community to reach out to potential customers.”

« see more Net News