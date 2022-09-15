-
Tino Cochino Radio To Afternoons At WPAY-A-W277BI (Party 103.3)/Toledo
by Pete Jones
September 15, 2022 at 9:24 AM (PT)
YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO is now locked into afternoons at FUSION RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic WPAY-A-W277BI (PARTY 103.3)/TOLEDO.
PARTY 103.3 morning host ANDREW ZEPEDA joined in launching the station and bringing aboard TINO COCHINO RADIO. ZEPEDA commented, "I've been part of radio my whole life. I know great radio and TCR is great radio! They're fun, edgy and a great compliment to our morning show. Can't wait to hear them on the TOLEDO airwaves."
TINO COCHINO added, "ANDREW Z is a TOLEDO legend and to have his stamp of approval and the ability to help launch this new station is humbling and exciting. It’s always a thrill to work with programmers/owners that understand and execute personality-driven radio."
For information on TINO COCHINO RADIO, reach out to Scott@yeanetworks.com or Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.