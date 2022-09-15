The War and Treaty (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Assn.)

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION celebrated the 21st Annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE last night (9/14). ALLISON RUSSELL (Album of the Year), BILLY STRINGS (Artist of the Year), BRANDI CARLILE (Song of the Year), LARISSA MAESTRO (Instrumentalist of the Year), SIERRA FERRELL (Emerging Act of the Year) and THE WAR AND TREATY (Duo/Group of the Year) were among those who took home awards.

CHRIS ISAAK, INDIGO GIRLS, THE FAIRFIELD FOUR, the late DON WILLIAMS, former STAX and MOTOWN RECORDS executive ART BELL and previously unannounced honoree BUDDY MILLER all received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Throughout the night, attendees were treated to performances by the FAIRFIELD FOUR, INDIGO GIRLS, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, ADIA VICTORIA, JAMES MCCURTRY, LUKAS NELSON, MORGAN WADE, NEAL FRANCIS, THE WAR AND TREATY, FERRELL and more (NET NEWS 8/21).

AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Executive Dir. JED HILLY said, “Every year, the musicians from this community come together to create this wonderful show. I say it time and again, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to top this,’ yet these artists find a way. It was an emotional show where love and loss were buoyed by friendship and community. It is humbling to have a small part in it.”

Click here for a full list of winners.





Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile perform (Photo: Getty Images for the Americana Music Association)









