CARDI B has avoided jail time after she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to a 2018 bottle throwing incident at a strip club in QUEENS. Rather than any jail time for two counts of assault and reckless endangerment, CARDI B was sentenced to 15 hours of community service.

Yesterday (9/14), CARDI B made news when she visited her old BRONX middle school and donated $100,000 to the school. The donation will go to support after-school programs, including tutoring, music, and dance.

