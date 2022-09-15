-
Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Charges In 2018 Strip Club Incident
by Pete Jones
September 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM (PT)
CARDI B has avoided jail time after she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to a 2018 bottle throwing incident at a strip club in QUEENS. Rather than any jail time for two counts of assault and reckless endangerment, CARDI B was sentenced to 15 hours of community service.
Yesterday (9/14), CARDI B made news when she visited her old BRONX middle school and donated $100,000 to the school. The donation will go to support after-school programs, including tutoring, music, and dance.