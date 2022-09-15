Special Programming Starts Today

This LATINX AND HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, SIRIUSXM will provide special programming from SEPTEMBER 15th to OCTOBER 15th across music, sports, comedy and talk platforms.

During the month-long celebration, hear special editions of SIRIUSXM music shows, discover brand-new series, and performances. Musical guests include superstars GILBERTO SANTA ROSA, LUPITA INFANTE, PEPE AGUILAR and SEBASTIÁN YATRA. Also, laugh out loud with popular comedians like JESUS TREJO, honor ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY, and learn about important health issues facing the LatinX and Hispanic community.

