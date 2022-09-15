Donation Drive

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDET/DETROIT's FALL 2022 fundraiser is set for TOMORROW through SEPTEMBER 24th, with a goal of $300,000. The drive kicks off FRIDAY at 6a (ET) on "MORNING EDITION" with local host PAT BATCHELLER and will include content like a "BEST OF CONCERT OF COLORS" special on SUNDAY 3-8p.

“Donors are the lifeblood of WDET, and the main reason why we’ve been able to deliver news, music and conversation for over 70 years,” said GM MARY ZATINA. “The 2022 fall fundraiser brings together our talented staff to connect with listeners about how vital they are to WDET’s future.”

“WDET has a unique relationship with listeners because we invest in each other,” said News Dir,/Interim PD JEROME VAUGHN. “That mutual investment creates trust within our communities that guides us to produce programs that matter to Metro Detroiters.”

