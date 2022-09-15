Webinar

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's "Radio Works" webinar series is turning its attention to the healthcare category.

The "Radio Works for Healthcare" webinar, set for SEPTEMBER 21st at noon (CT) will include ANALYTIC OWL GM RICK KESTENBAUM, IGNITION TOLL-FREE Pres. BRUNO TABBI, and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Account Mgr. BRAD ZAPENAS. The session will be free for RAB members and available on-demand after the initial stream.





Kestenbaum, Tabbi, Zapenas



