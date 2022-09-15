McGill

PCG (PREMIERE CAREER GUIDANCE) ARTIST DEVELOPMENT has named JENNIFER MCGILL President. She assumed her new role on SEPTEMBER 1st. MCGILL a former DISNEY CHANNEL Mouseketeer, joined PCG as a talent coach in 2017, mentoring artists worldwide. She will remain based in NASHVILLE.

"I don't know anyone more qualified or passionate to lead this company than JENNIFER MCGILL," said PCG COMPANIES CEO BERNARD PORTER. "Her lifelong experience growing up in all facets of the entertainment business and her genuine love and understanding of artists are invaluable assets to PCG and our clients. She is a proven leader and a mega talent in her own right."

MCGILL, at age 10, was cast as one of the youngest stars of DISNEY CHANNEL's "All-New Mickey Mouse Club" alongside future stars RYAN GOSLING, BRITTNEY SPEARS, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, KERI RUSSELL and CHRISTINA AGUILERA.

"I realized a few years ago that I enjoyed nurturing artists and preparing them for the spotlight much more than I enjoyed the spotlight myself," said MCGILL. "My 35 years in show business have prepared me for this new chapter of discovering, growing, and introducing the next generation of heavy-hitting artists to the world."





