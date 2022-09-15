Hamilton (Photo: Ryan C. Hamilton)

DEF JAM RECORDINGS has named MIKE HAMILTON SVP/Streaming & Commerce. He's coming over from EPIC RECORDS after three years as Senior Dir./Commerce.

Chair./CEO TUNJI BALOGUN said, “I have known MIKE for some time and have always greatly admired his work. MIKE boasts some of the best relationships in the industry, and brings a deep, nuanced understanding of the streaming ecosystem and a keen eye for strategy. Our company and our artists will immediately benefit from MIKE’s experience and expertise, and I’m beyond excited to finally work alongside him in breaking new artists together under the DEF JAM banner."

DEF JAM EVP/Pres. 4th & BROADWAY LATRICE BURNETTE added, “Going back to our days at ATLANTIC, I’ve had a front row seat for MIKE’s rapid growth as an executive and the passion, creativity, and dynamism he brings to the job every day. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Mike at this legendary label and look forward to making more history together at DEF JAM/4th & BROADWAY.”

SVP Commerce-Digital THEDA SANDIFORD commented, “MIKE is an amazing addition to DEF JAM’s growing Commerce team. His relationships and expertise are second to none."

HAMILTON said, “No entity in modern music has had a more profound impact on culture than DEF JAM. The legacy of this brand is both rich and vast, and I am honored at the chance to add to it. I’m grateful to TUNJI and LATRICE for their incredible support & I’m excited to help break the next generation of superstar artists.”

« see more Net News