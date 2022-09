Searching For Next PD

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming for West Central FLORIDA TOMMY CHUCK checks in with ALL ACCESS with news of a prime job opening at Country WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA, FL. With CINDY SPICER stepping down (NET NEWS 8/30), a PD is needed who can step in and become a leader.

Find the job description and apply here, then reach out directly to CHUCK here.

« see more Net News