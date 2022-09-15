KCRW Live From...

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Comm KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES announces the return of live sessions by unveiling their new initiative KCRW LIVE FROM.... Reaffirming KCRW’s longstanding commitment to feature live performances and interviews from an array of artists, both superstars and rising stars, the FALL line-up of performers includes CUCO, ANDREW BIRD, TEARS FOR FEARS, SAY SHE SHE, AUTOMATIC, NATION OF LANGUAGE, WET LEG, STROMAE, AND DANIELLE PONDER. KCRW LIVE will take place at various locations comprising of the station's headquarters, BOB CLEARMOUNTAIN’S APOGEE STUDIO, THE VILLAGE STUDIOS and KCRW PD ANNE LITT’s own backyard.

“It is so exciting to be bringing a consistent stream of live music back to KCRW,” says LITT. “Live music has been a hallmark of the station for decades. Our sessions are musical gold: their vibe, their energy, the pure spontaneity. And the conversations that artists have with KCRW DJs not only offer great insight into their music-making and personal lives -- they are downright fun. The pandemic gave us a chance to rethink and refresh the ways we are bringing live music back to our audience. We’re fortunate to have such tremendous partners in APOGEE and THE VILLAGE, and I’m lucky to be able to host outdoor sessions in my own backyard. We’re using every available option to bring back live music to KCRW’s channels in the freshest, most robust way possible.”

KCRW LIVE FROM... kicks off SEPTEMBER 15th with CUCO on MORNING BECOMES ECLECTIC. Go here for a full list of performance dates.

